Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.73.

Several research firms recently commented on OVV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 5,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 51.3% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,253,000 after acquiring an additional 218,150 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,203,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ovintiv by 2.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OVV opened at $25.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 3.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.49.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 108.57%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

