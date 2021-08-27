Oxbow Advisors LLC Buys 255,100 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 1,493.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,100 shares during the quarter. Roche makes up approximately 1.3% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $12,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roche by 51.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,105,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,760 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roche by 238.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,399 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Roche in the second quarter valued at about $40,037,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roche during the first quarter worth about $34,351,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Roche by 6.6% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 293,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,902,000 after buying an additional 18,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Roche alerts:

OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $49.64 on Friday. Roche Holding AG has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $51.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.41. The firm has a market cap of $339.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

RHHBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays set a $46.42 target price on shares of Roche and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.