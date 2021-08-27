Oxbow Advisors LLC Buys 3,622 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,076,000 after buying an additional 8,184,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,078,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,049,000 after purchasing an additional 557,181 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,712 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Altria Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,712,000 after purchasing an additional 802,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,493,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,360,000 after purchasing an additional 133,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $48.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

