Oxbow Advisors LLC Purchases 41,514 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 138.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 41,514 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $8,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,253,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 809,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,280,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 186,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,403,000 after buying an additional 10,896 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 720,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,245.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price for the company. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $118.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $76.17 and a 12-month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.4941 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

