Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 2,342 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Oxbow Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,197,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the quarter. Brigham Minerals comprises 2.6% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.11% of Brigham Minerals worth $25,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,826,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,574 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the first quarter worth $13,883,000. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals in the first quarter worth about $6,097,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,289,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $3,774,000. 58.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 128,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $2,647,120.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 44,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $830,050.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,068 shares of company stock worth $8,918,999 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MNRL opened at $18.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 2.37.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 736.84%.

MNRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.31 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.04.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

