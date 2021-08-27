Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PACB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PACB traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,916,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,500. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $53.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -70.56 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a current ratio of 26.17.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 72.96% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

