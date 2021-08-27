Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Declares $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%.

Packaging Co. of America has raised its dividend payment by 33.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

PKG opened at $149.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $99.96 and a 52-week high of $156.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.20.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.