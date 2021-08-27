Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Declares $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%.
Packaging Co. of America has raised its dividend payment by 33.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
PKG opened at $149.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $99.96 and a 52-week high of $156.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.87.
In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.20.
About Packaging Co. of America
Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.
See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
