Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Given “Buy” Rating at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $490.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Summit Insights restated a buy rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $463.69.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $457.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $387.01. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $459.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

