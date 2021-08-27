Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Shares Gap Up to $16.85

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.85, but opened at $17.49. Pampa Energía shares last traded at $17.56, with a volume of 809 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.57.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Pampa Energía had a positive return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 1,998.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 33,870 shares during the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 27,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 1,090.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

