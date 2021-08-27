Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.15. Park Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 84.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PK shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.03.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $177,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.5% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $126,440,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 24.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 588,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,139,000 after acquiring an additional 116,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 93,203.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 59,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 59,650 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PK opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

