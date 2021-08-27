Parnassus Investments CA Buys 2,920,368 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 61.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,662,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,920,368 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned 4.69% of SelectQuote worth $147,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 21.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SelectQuote by 13.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in SelectQuote by 42.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 130,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 38,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLQT stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $8.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,384. SelectQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $188.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SelectQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.15.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

