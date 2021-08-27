Parnassus Investments CA Has $192.65 Million Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,425,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360,680 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in Avantor were worth $192,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVTR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter valued at $1,122,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 10.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 954,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,605,000 after purchasing an additional 89,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,590,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,933,000 after purchasing an additional 284,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 770.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 29,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the second quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Avantor stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.32. The stock had a trading volume of 43,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,140. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.04. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $40.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 88.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $1,003,870.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,051.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $3,881,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,279,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,651,457.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 537,439 shares of company stock valued at $18,740,500. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVTR. Citigroup increased their target price on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

