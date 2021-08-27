Parnassus Investments CA Purchases 1,797 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,792 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $117,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 1.7% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 14.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 208 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILMN stock traded down $5.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $465.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.20, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $485.29. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.50.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total transaction of $153,577.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total transaction of $257,421.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,374. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

