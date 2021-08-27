Parnassus Investments CA Raises Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,918 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $240,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,411 shares of company stock worth $7,207,219. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded up $3.69 on Friday, reaching $389.65. 2,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $312.33 and a 52 week high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 12.75%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFX. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.80.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

