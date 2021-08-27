Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Lifted to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) from a d rating to a c rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PRTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE PRTY opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $738.63 million, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 3.92. Party City Holdco has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $535.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.90 million. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 71.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Party City Holdco will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $677,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,791.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 272.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 64,484 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,882,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,917,000 after acquiring an additional 30,122 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,623,000. 63.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

