Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Paya’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.08. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Paya will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Paya in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Paya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Paya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Paya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Paya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYA stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 227,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,584. Paya has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.91.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

