Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Paya’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.08. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.
On average, analysts expect that Paya will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paya.
Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Paya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Paya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Paya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Paya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PAYA stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 227,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,584. Paya has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.91.
Paya Company Profile
Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.
Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paya (PAYA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.