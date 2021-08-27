Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities analysts expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to post sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $987.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Paychex reported sales of $932.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year sales of $4.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Barclays boosted their price target on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. boosted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $113.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.68. Paychex has a 52-week low of $74.10 and a 52-week high of $118.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $92,164.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,289,861.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Paychex by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,215 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Paychex by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,631 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Paychex by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,589,902,000 after purchasing an additional 908,945 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,256,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $74,226,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

