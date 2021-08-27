Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Paychex by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Paychex by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,258,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,346,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 115,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 68,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $15,499,598.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,187,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $1,219,648.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $113.39 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.10 and a 52 week high of $118.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.68.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.29.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.