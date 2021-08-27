Peloton Interactive, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Peloton Interactive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PTON. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.22.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $114.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.02 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 154,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $19,183,507.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,795 shares in the company, valued at $19,234,826.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 764,084 shares of company stock worth $89,633,343. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

