Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $109.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 184.02 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTON. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Argus lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.06.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $3,188,879.15. Following the transaction, the president now owns 29,633 shares in the company, valued at $3,335,194.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 764,084 shares of company stock worth $89,633,343. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

