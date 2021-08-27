Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Cut to $138.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $114.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.54.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $11,104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 764,084 shares of company stock valued at $89,633,343 in the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,324,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,652,000 after purchasing an additional 312,045 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,256,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,616,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,577,000 after acquiring an additional 769,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,164 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

