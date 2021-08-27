Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

PBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 42.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 55,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 13.7% in the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBA opened at $30.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.89. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $34.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.1683 dividend. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.73%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

