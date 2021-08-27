Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Trading 7.2% Higher

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)’s share price shot up 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.30 and last traded at $20.29. 1,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 437,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.

Several research firms have commented on PVAC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $793.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.71.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.20 million. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 111.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Penn Virginia by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,756,000 after acquiring an additional 36,776 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Penn Virginia by 30.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 882,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,401,000 after acquiring an additional 206,248 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Penn Virginia by 111.6% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 613,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after acquiring an additional 323,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Penn Virginia by 8.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after acquiring an additional 43,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Penn Virginia by 121.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 432,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after acquiring an additional 237,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

