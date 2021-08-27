Penobscot Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Penobscot Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,745,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,926,000 after buying an additional 406,066 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 322.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,479,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,960 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,819,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,685 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4,074.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $109,986,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $43.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,956. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.78. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

