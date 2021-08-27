Penobscot Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Penobscot Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000. Alaska Air Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.09.

Shares of ALK stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,407,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,991. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.83 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.54) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $454,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 118,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,244,185.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $79,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,438.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,084 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

