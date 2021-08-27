Penobscot Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Penobscot Wealth Management bought a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,444 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000. Electronic Arts comprises about 1.9% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 68.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $142.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.29. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

In related news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $112,192.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $1,422,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,483,520. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

