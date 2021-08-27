Penobscot Wealth Management Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Penobscot Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 99,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 9.1% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.8% in the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 569,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,971,000 after purchasing an additional 97,999 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 225.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $7,592,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,610,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,212. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $92.42 and a 1 year high of $97.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

