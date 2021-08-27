Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.01% from the stock’s previous close.

PRFT has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Perficient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $113.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.09. Perficient has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $113.76. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.73, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $3,550,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,642 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Perficient in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,328 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 34,600.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

