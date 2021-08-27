Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Short Interest Down 93.0% in August

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 93.0% from the July 29th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSHZF opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Pershing Square has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $39.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.88.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

