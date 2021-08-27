Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Short Interest Down 93.0% in August

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 93.0% from the July 29th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PSHZF opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Pershing Square has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $39.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.88.
About Pershing Square
