Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Bought by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 8,298.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,045 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WOOF. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $1,554,022,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $88,574,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $81,274,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $67,670,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $60,587,000. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

WOOF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.21.

WOOF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.44. The stock had a trading volume of 26,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,646. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion and a PE ratio of 92.52.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

