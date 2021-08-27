Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Given New GBX 570 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 570 ($7.45) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Shore Capital raised their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Pets at Home Group to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 510 ($6.66) in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 509.29 ($6.65).

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

Shares of PETS stock opened at GBX 500.50 ($6.54) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. The company has a market cap of £2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 25.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 471.49. Pets at Home Group has a one year low of GBX 268 ($3.50) and a one year high of GBX 520 ($6.79).

In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Michael Iddon sold 19,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 478 ($6.25), for a total transaction of £94,462.36 ($123,415.68).

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.