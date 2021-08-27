Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Short Interest Update

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 675,300 shares, a growth of 202.1% from the July 29th total of 223,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.6 days.

OTCMKTS:PEYUF opened at $5.01 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0328 per share. This represents a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

Several brokerages have commented on PEYUF. TD Securities upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.25 to C$15.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

