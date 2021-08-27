Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Cutler Capital Management LLC

Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.3% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. United Bank raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 59,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 212,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 65,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 16,831 shares in the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $47.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.95. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

