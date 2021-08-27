PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Short Interest Up 258.0% in August

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,158,900 shares, a growth of 258.0% from the July 29th total of 603,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 556,881,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PHIL opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01. PHI Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

PHI Group Company Profile

PHI Group, Inc provides merger and acquisition advisory, consulting, project financing, and capital market services to clients in North America and Asia. The company was formerly known as Providential Holdings, Inc and changed its name to PHI Group, Inc in April 2009. PHI Group, Inc was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Irvine, California.

