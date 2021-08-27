Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will post $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86. Phillips 66 posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12,400%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $3.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $7.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.19.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.93 on Friday, hitting $72.61. 147,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,923,292. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of -18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.70. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,200,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.