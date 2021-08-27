Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Stock Holdings Increased by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 396,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $7,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 89,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 81.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 211,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 94,952 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 20.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.42, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

