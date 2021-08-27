Pickle Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $16.21 Million (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. One Pickle Finance coin can now be bought for about $9.83 or 0.00020677 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pickle Finance has a market capitalization of $16.21 million and approximately $861,948.00 worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00052955 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014219 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00053095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.85 or 0.00759257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00099633 BTC.

Pickle Finance Profile

Pickle Finance (CRYPTO:PICKLE) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,655,699 coins and its circulating supply is 1,649,641 coins. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pickle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

