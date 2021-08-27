Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given New $206.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PXD. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $191.57.

PXD opened at $146.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.76. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,918,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,008,620,000 after buying an additional 2,712,096 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,166,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $839,593,000 after buying an additional 59,286 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156,730 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $673,782,000 after buying an additional 484,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $643,852,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

