Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,372 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $60,543,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.8% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 721,234 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $114,546,000 after buying an additional 30,904 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 135,252 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $21,981,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 387,372 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,525,000 after buying an additional 18,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $146.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $175.37. The stock has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 108.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

