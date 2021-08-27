Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Traeger (NYSE:COOK)

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

COOK has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Traeger currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.13.

Shares of COOK opened at $25.53 on Monday. Traeger has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $32.59.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

