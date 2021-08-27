Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.070-$-0.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14 million-$16 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Pixelworks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pixelworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXLW traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.98 million, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.06. Pixelworks has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 40.29% and a negative net margin of 65.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pixelworks will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pixelworks stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pixelworks were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

