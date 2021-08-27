Pixelworks Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 913 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 667% compared to the average volume of 119 put options.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PXLW shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Pixelworks in the second quarter worth $36,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pixelworks in the second quarter worth $38,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pixelworks by 104.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Pixelworks in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Pixelworks in the second quarter worth $58,000. 31.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PXLW opened at $5.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.06. Pixelworks has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.38.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 40.29% and a negative net margin of 65.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pixelworks will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

