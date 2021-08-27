PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Shares Gap Up to $24.71

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.71, but opened at $26.28. PLDT shares last traded at $26.17, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.37.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. This is a positive change from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of PLDT by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLDT in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of PLDT in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of PLDT by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new position in PLDT in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. 2.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLDT Company Profile (NYSE:PHI)

PLDT Inc operates as a integrated telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services, as well as business infrastructure and solutions.

