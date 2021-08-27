PolkaWar (PWAR) Trading 22.3% Lower Over Last Week

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 26th. Over the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. One PolkaWar coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000540 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaWar has a market cap of $2.62 million and $858,259.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00052438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00120727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.48 or 0.00153340 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,581.33 or 1.00663878 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.17 or 0.01032781 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,145.45 or 0.06654571 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,250,000 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

