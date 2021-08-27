Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Reduces Stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lessened its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,266,411 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 28,600 shares during the period. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. comprises 6.3% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned about 0.89% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $20,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 27.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,969 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 14,178 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 62.8% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 103,703 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 40,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 80.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 180,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BVN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of BVN stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 105.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.22.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

