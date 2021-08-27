Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $58.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.26% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on POR. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays lowered Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $51.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.53.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Portland General Electric news, Director James P. Torgerson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $248,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,341. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $75,195.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,995.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $633,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,377,000 after buying an additional 135,368 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 507.1% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 539,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,841,000 after buying an additional 33,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 50,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

