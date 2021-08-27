Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) had its target price raised by Benchmark from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

POWI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a hold rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.63.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Shares of POWI stock opened at $105.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.79. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $50.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.60.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.62%.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,018 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $200,710.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 353 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $34,869.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,660 shares in the company, valued at $10,535,874.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,519 shares of company stock valued at $818,220 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Power Integrations by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at $1,447,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at $11,146,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.