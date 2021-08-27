Powerledger (POWR) Price Hits $0.31 on Major Exchanges

Powerledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Powerledger has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Powerledger has a market capitalization of $141.15 million and approximately $15.59 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Powerledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000662 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Powerledger alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00051622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002905 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00013732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00052622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.59 or 0.00741648 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00097459 BTC.

Powerledger Coin Profile

Powerledger (CRYPTO:POWR) is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 457,485,997 coins. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/PowerLedger . Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Buying and Selling Powerledger

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Powerledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Powerledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Powerledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Powerledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.