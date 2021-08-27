PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Now Covered by Macquarie

Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PWSC. Raymond James initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PowerSchool presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Shares of PowerSchool stock opened at $33.60 on Monday. PowerSchool has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $33.79.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.