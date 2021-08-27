Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.77.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $36.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Premier has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $38.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.70. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.25.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Premier will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.23%.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its holdings in Premier by 10.0% during the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 235,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after buying an additional 21,510 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Premier during the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Premier during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Premier by 21.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Premier during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

